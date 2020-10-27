Crossgates cancels Malloween, announces alternative events

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Crossgates Mall said although they are unable to host their annual Malloween event there are other ways for mall-goers to celebrate Halloween this year including a costume and virtual pumpkin carving contest.

“I thank Crossgates for again providing the community with a safe Halloween costume contest by going virtual which allows families and children to create innovative costumes for awards for cutest, scariest, and most original costumes. This is the year to celebrate in new ways, while having fun and staying safe, and Crossgates has a ton to offer,” said Guilderland Town Supervisor, Peter Barber.

Virtual pumpkin carving contest

Carve a pumpkin then submit a picture via email to CrossgatesMall@PyramidMG.com by October 31 to be entered into the contest. The winner will get a $100 gift card for Maggie McFly’s and have their pumpkin picture posted on Crossgates Facebook page.

Pic or treat costume contest

Take a picture inside the photo booth at Apex Entertainment by October 31 and email it to CrossgatesMall@PyramidMG.com to get a treat from Apex Entertainment. Those who enter the contest will be entered into a contest to win a $500 gift card to Apex Entertainment or a $50 gift card to an age-appropriate store. One family will win $250 worth of gift cards to Crossgates stores and a prize pack. Pictures will also be accepted for people who cannot get to the mall.

Other ways to celebrate

110 GRILL – Kids eat free all day on Halloween, with a purchase of an adult entrée of $12 or more.

– Kids eat free all day on Halloween, with a purchase of an adult entrée of $12 or more. MAGGIE MCFLY’S – Kids wearing a costume on Halloween will receive a free cupcake. When people stop in on Halloween, they will get a chance to win a $50 Gift Card.

– Kids wearing a costume on Halloween will receive a free cupcake. When people stop in on Halloween, they will get a chance to win a $50 Gift Card. STARBUCKS – On Halloween, kids in costume will get a free Caramel Apple Spice.

– On Halloween, kids in costume will get a free Caramel Apple Spice. AUNTIE ANNE’S – Get a free classic pretzel with the purchase of any bundle, October 26 through October 31.

– Get a free classic pretzel with the purchase of any bundle, October 26 through October 31. GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES – Take $2 off Take & Decorate Halloween Kits, October 26 through October 31.

– Take $2 off Take & Decorate Halloween Kits, October 26 through October 31. ORANGE JULIUS – Get $2 off a Julius Original Drink, October 26 through October 31.

– Get $2 off a Julius Original Drink, October 26 through October 31. GET AIR – Toddlerween event on October 27 & October 29 from 10 a.m. – noon. Bring children in costume under 46″ inches tall to GET AIR for games, candy, and jumping. Halloween Bounce Bash October 31 from 4-8 p.m. featuring prizes and games.

