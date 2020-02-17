Interactive Radar

Crossgates blood drive set for Wednesday

Glens Falls teen organizes blood drive to honor local heroes

WESTMERE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, head to the largest mall in the Capital Region, Crossgates, to donate to their Winter Rock n’ Roll Up Your Sleeve blood drive.

According to the American Red Cross, there’s a shortage of donated blood and an urgent need for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. Specifically, they say they have a critical type O shortage and need donations of O negative or O positive.

All donors get a free blood drive T-shirt and are automatically eligible for hourly prize drawings. Prizes include:

  • Smugglers Notch Resort two-day, two-night getaway for four
  • Tickets to upcoming Capital Region concerts
  • Crossroads retailer gift cards from 110 Grill, Apex Entertainment, and Skyloft

Live music from local strummers aCoustiK starts at 2 p.m.

The Red Cross and radio station Q105.7 are teaming up to back the blood drive from noon to 7 p.m. on the lower level of the mall, near Apex Entertainment.

You can make an appointment to give blood via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or website, or by calling 1-(800)-RED-CROSS.

Patients rely on donations throughout the winter months, and there is no substitute for donated blood. If you cannot wait for Wednesday’s drive, head to Rexford Fire Department between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

Tuesday blood donation options include:

  • Jewish Community Center of Schenectady from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • Everett Road Blood Donation Center from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Loudonville Community Church from 1 to 6 p.m.
  • St Joseph’s Hall at the College of Saint Rose from noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Mohawk Ambulance Service from noon to 6 p.m.

