Crossgates announces new holiday shopping hours and safety guidelines

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This year has been unlike any other with the holiday season coming in to cap it off. With that comes the rush of holiday shoppers. Although with COVID-19, Crossgates has announced new hours and initiatives to help make the holiday season safe for all.

Earlier in the year, retail marketing experts estimated retailers would encourage customers to begin their holiday shopping earlier with extended sales and deals spread throughout the season as opposed to the typical Thanksgiving/Black Friday start. Crossgates Marketing Director, Jennifer Smith, said several Crossgates tenants hopped on board with the idea.

“We are seeing the early deals and shoppers and are encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, one-day-only, Black Friday rush,” said Smith. “The spreading-out of sales and deep discounts throughout the entire holiday season should help minimize lines and crowds. The deals to be had will be bigger than ever and available earlier than ever.”

Additionally, Smith announced for the first time that Crossgates will join other retailers by closing on Thanksgiving Day. For a complete listing of Crossgates holiday hours, click here.

“If the challenges of the pandemic have taught us anything, it is the value of time with family. It is our hope that our guests, tenants and on-site staff will be able to spend additional time with their loved ones and re-charge during the most active shopping season of the year.”

Crossgates has reportedly taken steps to make sure guests and employees are safe by following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), New York State as well as Albany County health officials. With that being said, masks and social distancing protocols will continue to be required in order to enter the mall and shoppers are encouraged to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines

Santa is reportedly also coming to town this holiday season with a scheduled return to Crossgates with new safety protocols. More details will be released in the following weeks.

For additional information visit the mall’s website. Check for individual tenant hours here.

