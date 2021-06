ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- A group of local activists are holding a 24-hour marathon rally to encourage Senator Chuck Schumer to continue fighting to pass the “For the People Act,” currently being blocked by a filibuster wall of Republican opposition.

Progressive voters' rights advocates called today’s campaign outside Schumer's office the "Deadline for Democracy" because states led by Republicans are imposing new laws they fear could limit voter access, particularly in black and minority communities and in cities where democrats tend to have sway.