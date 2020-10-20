Crossgates and Fidelis Care team up to offer virtual pumpkin carving contest, winner gets $100 gift card

A close up of daughter and father hand who pulls seeds and fibrous material from a pumpkin before carving for Halloween. Prepares a jack-o-lantern. Decoration for party. Happy family. Little helper. Top view.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates has teamed up with Fidelis Care to offer a virtual pumpkin carving contest going on now through October 31.

This is a fun way to stay safe while getting in the spooky spirit of Halloween.

All you have to do to participate is decorate or carve a pumpkin, snap a photo, and submit it to the Crossgates email address CrossgatesMall@PyramidMG.com by October 31.

Participants will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Maggie McFly’s just by emailing in a pumpkin photo. The winner will have their pumpkin photo posted on Crossgates’ Facebook page.

For additional information, visit their website.

