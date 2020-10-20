Crossgates and Fidelis Care team up to offer virtual pumpkin carving contest, winner gets $100 gift card

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close Up Of Daughter And Father Hand Who Pulls Seeds Fibrous Ma_646060

A close up of daughter and father hand who pulls seeds and fibrous material from a pumpkin before carving for Halloween. Prepares a jack-o-lantern. Decoration for party. Happy family. Little helper. Top view.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates has teamed up with Fidelis Care to offer a virtual pumpkin carving contest going on now through October 31.

This is a fun way to stay safe while getting in the spooky spirit of Halloween.

All you have to do to participate is decorate or carve a pumpkin, snap a photo, and submit it to the Crossgates email address CrossgatesMall@PyramidMG.com by October 31.

Participants will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Maggie McFly’s just by emailing in a pumpkin photo. The winner will have their pumpkin photo posted on Crossgates’ Facebook page.

For additional information, visit their website.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report