Crossgates and Fidelis Care team up to offer virtual pumpkin carving contest, winner gets $100 gift card

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates has teamed up with Fidelis Care to offer a virtual pumpkin carving contest going on now through October 31.
This is a fun way to stay safe while getting in the spooky spirit of Halloween.
All you have to do to participate is decorate or carve a pumpkin, snap a photo, and submit it to the Crossgates email address CrossgatesMall@PyramidMG.com by October 31.
Participants will automatically be entered to win a $100 gift card to Maggie McFly’s just by emailing in a pumpkin photo. The winner will have their pumpkin photo posted on Crossgates’ Facebook page.
For additional information, visit their website.
