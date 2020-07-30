Crocs that smell like fried chicken sold out fast

(CNN Newsource) — Crocs that smell like fried chicken may seem like a kinda bizarre joke.

But, they are not just a joke, they are a real limited edition shoe and it sold out within minutes on Tuesday!

The KFC x Crocs resemble buckets of fried chicken and come with drumstick charms that actually smell like chicken. They sold for $59.99.

Now some of the shoes are being resold online for triple that amount. The KFC Crocs collaboration was first announced in February when artist MLMA wore platform versions of the shoes at fashion week.

