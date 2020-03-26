Crocs announces ‘Free Pair For Healthcare’ program

LONDON – OCTOBER 18: Rows of hanging Crocs in the first UK Crocs store on October 18, 2007 in London England. Crocs have launched a new Mammoth model for the winter to celebrate the opening of the new store. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Heroes on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs.

It is a new program called “A Free Pair For Healthcare.”

Individual healthcare workers can visit Crocs’ website here to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at Work. Shipping is also free.

The website opens for requests each day at noon Eastern.

It will stay open until that day’s allotment has been fulfilled, and then reopens the next day at noon.

Crocs is also donating up to 100,000 pairs of shoes to be distributed to employees at select healthcare facilities and organizations.

