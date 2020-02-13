Interactive Radar

Crocs and KFC team up to create the ‘KFC Crocs Bucket Clog’

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(NEWS10) — Check this out, Crocs and Kentucky Fried Chicken are joining forces to create the “KFC Crocs Bucket Clog.”

This limited edition shoe is covered in a fried chicken print and comes with two attachable charms that look and smell like fried chicken.

A pair will cost you $59.99.

They will be available in unisex sizes in spring of 2020.

