Police arrest man for reportedly damaging cars, attacking employee

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested Robert Guarino, 37, of Saugerties for reportedly damaging several cars in a parking lot and attacking an employee.

Saugerties Police say Guarino was charged with Criminal Mischief 4th, Harassment after they responded on Thursday to 38 Fortune Valley Lane for a report of someone intentionally damaging multiple cars.

Police say when confronted by an employee, Guarino reportedly attacked the worker.

Guarino was processed and released on an appearance ticket for the Town of Saugerties Court to appear at a later date.

