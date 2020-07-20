Prison reform advocates plan 24-hour protest at NYS Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Criminal justice reform advocates say they are set to begin an “overnight action,” a 24-hour protest, at the New York State Capitol at noon on Monday.
With the state legislative body returning to Albany Monday, organizers say they’re rallying to demand that legislators pass:
- Elder Parole Act: Make it easier to evaluate and parole medically vulnerable prisoners or detainees over 55 who have served 15 years or more
- Fair and Timely Parole Act: Provide more meaningful review of prisoners or detainees already eligible for parole
- HALT Solitary Confinement Act: Replace solitary confinement with humane and effective alternatives
They’re rallying on at West Capitol Park on State Street.
Participating groups include the Release Aging People in Prison Campaign, #HALTsolitary Campaign, VOCAL-NY, Parole Preparation Project, and Capital Area Against Mass Incarceration.
