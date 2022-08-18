HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff’s office said. Younger was arraigned on August 17.

According to police, Younger broke into two seasonal properties on March 24. the residencies are located on East Green Pond Way in Hebron.

Younger is ordered to appear at Hebron Town Court in the future. Police say that further charges are expected in the investigation.

Charges: