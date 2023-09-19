EAST FISHKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Yonkers man was arrested on Sunday after he was accused of stalking female students at John Jay High School in East Fishkill. Cesar Rojas, 33, was charged with fourth-degree stalking.

East Fishkill Police say they got a complaint on Tuesday, September 12, of a suspicious man who approached a female student across from John Jay High School. Police say he followed the student in his car and approached two other female students off campus that same day.

On Sunday, Rojas was placed under arrest. He was attained at the East Fishkill Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance, set to appear at a later date. An order of protection was also served, mandating him to stay away from the victim and the school.