WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an occupied car with an illegally possessed handgun. Police say the incident took place on February 3.

On February 3, around 8:40 p.m., Watervliet Police responded to the area of 23rd Street and Whitehall Street to investigate a shots fired call. Police say they found many shell casings upon arrival. Through investigation, police found a juvenile suspect had fired multiple rounds from an illegally owned handgun and hit an occupied car. Watervliet Police, along with the New York State Police, executed a search warrant in Albany and arrested the 15-year-old suspect. No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.

“Any reasonable person knows that when an offender recklessly shoots an illegally possessed firearm at the operator of a moving vehicle, that defendant is a danger to the community and should not be released while awaiting trial,” said Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni. “That is exactly what occurred in this instance and is an unequivocal consequence of New York’s justice reform laws. All of these laws are pro-offender and are verifiably detrimental to public safety. The Watervliet Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to removing gun criminals from our streets.”

Charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree criminal use of a firearm

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal mischief

Police say the 15-year-old was arraigned in Albany County Family Court and was released to the supervision of probation.