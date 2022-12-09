SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Dawn M. Lamanda, 58 of Saratoga Springs on December 8. Lamanda was reportedly driving the wrong way on I-87 causing a head-on collision.
Around 6:06 p.m. on December 8, troopers responded to a crash on I-87 northbound for the reports of a wrong-way driver that resulted in a head-on crash. After investigation, police report Lamanda was driving southbound on I-87 in the northbound lanes when she collided with another car. Police report Lamanda uninjured and arrested while the other driver was taken to Saratoga hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges
- Second degree reckless endangerment
- Driving while ability impaired by drugs
- Vehicle and traffic law violations
According to police, Lamanda was transported to Saratoga state police, where she was processed and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). She was issued tickets returnable to the Saratoga Springs City Court on December 29, and released to a sober party.