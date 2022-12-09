SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Dawn M. Lamanda, 58 of Saratoga Springs on December 8. Lamanda was reportedly driving the wrong way on I-87 causing a head-on collision.

Around 6:06 p.m. on December 8, troopers responded to a crash on I-87 northbound for the reports of a wrong-way driver that resulted in a head-on crash. After investigation, police report Lamanda was driving southbound on I-87 in the northbound lanes when she collided with another car. Police report Lamanda uninjured and arrested while the other driver was taken to Saratoga hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges

Second degree reckless endangerment

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

Vehicle and traffic law violations

According to police, Lamanda was transported to Saratoga state police, where she was processed and evaluated by a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE). She was issued tickets returnable to the Saratoga Springs City Court on December 29, and released to a sober party.