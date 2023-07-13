WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Woodstock man has been indicted on hate crime charges, according to the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. Shayne Wilbur, 31, was indicted on July 11 for criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, assault, and criminal mischief.

The indictment alleges that Wilbur, while at an Ulster County bar, started shouting homophobic slurs at the victim upon learning they were gay. Wilbur then allegedly hit the victim with a thrown object, jumped over the bar area, and attacked them, pulling out a box cutter in the process.

After leaving the bar area, Wilbur reportedly punched a hole through the door windows, causing over $500 in damages. He is currently in the Ulster County Jail serving a sentence for violating his probation.

Paul Derohannesian, Bureau Chief of the General Felonies and DWI Unit, stated that “Hate has no place in Ulster County.”