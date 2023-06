ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Kyisha Smith, 41, was arraigned in the Albany County Court. Smith is accused of intentionally causing the death of James West in May.

According to the police, James West, 58, was located with a stab wound to the neck and pronounced deceased at the scene. Police investigations determined Smith stabbed West and that the two knew each other.

Smith pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder. She was remanded and is due back in court on August 3.