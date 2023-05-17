HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Clifton Park woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child after being arrested in January following a crash with two children in the car, according to the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office. Jennifer Havalchak, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18 at 9:30 a.m.

On January 11, police say Havalchak crashed her car into a business sign off Route 9 in Halfmoon. Police also say she had two children in the car when she wrecked. The children were uninjured.