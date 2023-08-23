ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Jazell Shuler, 35, of Troy, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute marijuana and money laundering. Schuler was one of 24 individuals indicted in a cross-country marijuana distribution case.

Shuler admitted that she was a member of a trafficking organization that cultivated and shipped marijuana from Fresno, California, around the United States. Some of the shipments were delivered to the Capital Region.

Schuler received the packages of marijuana and sold the drugs at “knock spots” in the Capital Region. Schuler also laundered marijuana and THC proceeds for the organization. She sent $13,000 in money transfers in cash drug proceeds from Troy to six people in Fresno, Windsor, and Merced, California.

Schuler faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $1 million and $500,000, respectively, for conspiring to distribute marijuana and conspiring to commit money laundering. Five other defendants, Rosemary Coles, Latrice Mumphrey, Sammy Olague, Victor Turner, and Kristle Walker, have all pled guilty and are pending sentencing.