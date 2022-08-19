BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal March crash in Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment.

On March 15, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hop City Road for two pedestrians who had been hit by a car. Harold Townsend, 72, of Ballston was pronounced dead at the scene. Janet Townsend, 71, of Ballston, was seriously injured in the crash.

Police found that a 2019 Honda Civic was traveling southbound when it crossed into the other lane, striking both Harold and Janet Townsend. The indictment alleges that the driver, Liedel, was operating the car while impaired by cannabis.

Charges

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter (felony)

First-degree vehicular assault (felony)

Second-degree vehicular assault (felony)

Driving while ability impaired by drugs (misdemeanor)

Third-degree assault (misdemeanor)

Failure to use due care to avoid a bicyclist, pedestrian, or domestic animal (violation)

“The arrest of the defendant was the result of a lengthy investigation. by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The return of an indictment by the Grand Jury in this case reflects the thorough and complete investigation done by our law enforcement partners at the Sheriff’s Office,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

Since this case involves a victim’s death, the DA’s Office said this is a bail-eligible offense. During the arraignment, bail was set to $100,000 cash, $200,000 insurance bond and $1,000,000 partially secured bond.