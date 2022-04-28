PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman was found guilty in a caretaker neglect case Wednesday afternoon in Berkshire County. The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said Lynn Lodovico, 64, of Tolland, was found guilty of a single count of caretaker neglect.

The DA’s Office said Lodovico agreed to become the caretaker for the 84-year-old victim and eventually moved the bedridden victim into a plumbing shop with insufficient utilities and under renovation in Sandisfield in October 2019.

The victim became malnourished and dehydrated. Lifepath and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office began the investigation after Lodovico filed a self-neglect claim on the victim for failing to care for herself.

Lifepath and Sandisfield Fire/EMS removed the victim from the place in November of 2019. The State Police Lee Barracks’ subsequent investigation found that Lodovico was reckless in her care for the victim.

“My office remains committed to the most vulnerable members of our community. This guilty verdict will ensure that Ms. Lodovico does not have the opportunity to mistreat another aging person,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

The victim died before trial and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proceeded to trial without the

victim’s testimony. Lodovico was sentenced to one year in jail, and suspended for two years.

The guilty verdict also prevents Lodovico, who worked in a local nursing home, from working as a caretaker and orders her to consult with Mass Rehabilitation. The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested that Lodovico serve one year direct at the Berkshire County House of Correction.