ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Albany residents have been arrested after an assault on Tuesday night on Lexington Avenue. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, is in the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Around 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Albany firefighters noticed a woman lying on the sidewalk on Lexington Avenue near Orange Street, who appeared unresponsive. She was treated by the firefighters and taken to Albany Medical Center.

Police were notified of the suspected assault. An investigation determined the victim was in an altercation with a group of four people. The group kicked and punched the victim several times on her body and face, police said. The victim sustained several injuries and became unconscious.

The four group members were found a short time later on the 500-block of Clinton Avenue. The following were arrested and charged with Gang Assault in the First Degree:

Lorenia Reed, 23, of Albany

Anquay Gaymon, 25, of Albany

Rashidah Hemingway, 28, of Albany

Dominique Little, 29, of Albany

All four were arraigned Wednesday morning in Albany City Criminal Court.