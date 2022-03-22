COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly trespassing at Albany International Airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office said Marilyn Conley of Newport, was arrested on March 21.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., police responded to Gate A3 for the report of a passenger who breached a restricted access door and accessed the outside ramp. Police said Conley forced open an alarmed security door in an attempt to board her flight since she missed her boarding time.

Conley was charged with criminal trespass in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor. She was released on an appearance ticket to Colonie Town Court on April 13.