ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Albany Police Department, a 41-year-old Albany woman has been charged in connection to a domestic-related homicide that happened on Friday on South Pearl Street. Kyisha Smith faces multiple charges.

On Friday, around 4:45 p.m., police responded to South Mall Towers, 101 South Pearl Street for reports of a person with a weapon. Once they arrived, they found James West, 58, with a stab wound to his neck.

West was evaluated by medical personnel and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say through an investigation, they found Smith stabbed West. Police also say the two knew each other, and the stabbing happened during a domestic-related altercation inside the building, not far from where West was found by responding officers.

Charges:

Second-degree murder

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Smith was found inside another apartment within the building. She was taken into custody and is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday morning in Albany Criminal Court.