MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.

On July 26, officials removed 50 dogs, two of which were dead, and several other animals including a horse, rabbits, goats, chickens, and ducks at the property along Route 349. According to police, the animals were living in poor conditions and were malnourished.

The surviving dogs were handed over to the Fulton County Regional SPCA along with Ayres Animal Shelter and the Brennan Humane Society. The property was also condemned after the seizure.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office press release, Kelly runs a “rescue organization” with a history of animal hoarding and cruelty complaints spanning over decades called “Kelly’s Haven.” In 2011, a similar investigation was conducted for neglected animals. At that time she was charged and convicted.

Kelly was officially arrested on August 10. She was issued appearance tickets to appear at the Town of Mayfield court at a later date.