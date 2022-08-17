LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.

Temporary closure sign posted on front door of Jack’s Oyster House in Albany, N.Y.

Wesanne B. Visscher, 40, was approached by officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office who made a visit to the area of Route 9N near Northway Exit 21 in the town of Lake George, in response to a report of a possible intoxicated motor vehicle operator in that area. Officers found Visscher’s vehicle in a nearby parking area. Upon locating Visscher, officers determined that she had been driving while intoxicated.

Officers transported Visscher to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, where a physical altercation took place between herself and an officer during processing. Visscher also refused to submit to a chemical breath test. The officer was left with minor injuries from the altercation.

Charges:

Felony Driving While Intoxicated

Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the First Degree

Felony Assault in the Second Degree

Misdemeanor Operating Without an Ignition Interlock Device

Misdemeanor Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the second degree

The DWI and assault charges were upgraded from misdemeanor to felony, based on prior convictions. Visscher was arraigned to the Centralized Arraignment Part court, and released on her own recognizance, with the expectation to appear in Lake George and Queensbury town courts at a later date. Warren County Sheriff Patrol Officers Jeremy Crispell and Jason Larmore investigated the case.