ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been charged after a wrong-way crash on the Thruway in Albany. New York State Police said Isabella Wasuk, 22, of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested on September 13.

On August 26, troopers responded to the two-car wrong-way crash. After an investigation, police found that Wasuk was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck another car head-on. Both the driver and passenger in that car were injured.

Charges

Second-degree vehicular assault (felony)

Driving while intoxicated

Wasuk was issued an appearance ticket to return to Albany City Court on September 26 and released.