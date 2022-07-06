DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County woman has been arrested on drug charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jacquelyn Monahan, 40, of Granville, was arrested on June 29.

According to police, Monahan had cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine in her possession during the investigation. She was also wanted by the Hudson Falls Police Department on a bench warrant.

Charges

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Monahan was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment and released. She is scheduled to appear in Dresden Town Court on a later date.