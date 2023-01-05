The scene in the alleged stabbing in Mohawk (New York State Police)

MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mohawk woman has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the Village of Mohawk. New York State Police said Taylor Goodhines, 21, of Mohawk, was arrested near the scene.

On January 4 around 2:30 p.m, New York State Police and the Mohawk Police Department responded to a reported stabbing outside a home on East Main Street. Once there, police found 26-year-old Tkeyah LaPlante with multiple stab wounds. She was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica and is in critical condition, said police.

Charges

Second-degree attempted murder (felony)

First-degree assault (felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (misdemeanor)

Goodhines was transported to the Herkimer County Jail on $150,000 cash bail or $300,000 bond.