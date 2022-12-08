LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit has arrested Sara M. Seymour of Queensbury for selling Methamphetamine and Bail Jumping. Seymour sold Methamphetamine to a police informant on two separate occasions during a controlled buy operation.

After Seymour was arrested, it was discovered that she had bench warrants out of Queensbury and Lake George Town Courts for failing to appear on charges of Identity Theft and Grand Larceny. Seymour has failed to show up for court proceedings at least four separate times.

Seymour was arraigned at the Warren County Court for the drug charges and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 cash bail/$30,000 bond. Seymoure was then arraigned for the charge of Bail Jumping and bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.