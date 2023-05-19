SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman in Saugerties has been charged for exposing herself at a McDonald’s, according to police. Cheryl Johnsen, 49, of Westbury, was arrested on May 18.

At 4:49 p.m. on May 18, Saugerties Police responded to a call at the 350 Route 212 McDonald’s location for a report of a female that was exposing herself in the parking lot. An investigation determined that Johnsen had laid on the sidewalk next to the restaurant, pulled her pants and underwear off, and allegedly began to repeatedly raise her legs above her head, before deciding to run around a vehicle in the parking lot.

Police say Johnsen then got into her SUV and popped out of the sunroof, with her breasts exposed. All the while, her actions were being recorded and live streamed by a friend of Johnsen who was present.

Police arrested Johnsen at the scene, and she was charged for exposure of a person. Johnsen was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on June 7.