GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested a Corinth woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle and stealing from a home in Greenfield. Authorities said that on Saturday, Stacey Dressel, 41, was arrested by Ballston Spa police before being turned over to New York State Police.

Troopers reportedly received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Greenfield home at about 9:30 a.m. on September 24. Police said that their investigation showed that Dressel entered the residence without permission, grabbed the keys to the car in the driveway, and took it.

Charges

Second-degree burglary (class “C” felony)

Third-degree grand larceny (class “D” felony)

Dressel was processed at state police headquarters in Wilton and arraigned at Greenfield Town Court. She was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility, instead of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. The car was ultimately found in Ballston Spa later on Saturday.