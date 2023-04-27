TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place in the city of Troy. Angelica Ponce, 37, was charged with Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

Police said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on April 6 in the area of 5th Avenue in Troy. He sustained significant injuries and continues to recover.

The involved vehicle was found in Massachusetts, and police said Ponce was found to be the driver on the night of the crash. Ponce is scheduled for an arraignment on May 18.