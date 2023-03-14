CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Earlier this month, a 19-year-old woman with a behavioral issue was arrested in Chestertown. Officers from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded after a woman caused property damage and fled the scene in someone else’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, March 1, Bela Simonson, of Olmsteadville, was arrested after smashing through a window at Buckman’s Family Fuel Co. at 6259 Route 9 in Chestertown. Police say Simonson had entered the building and caused extensive damage before getting into a Ford Transit service van, crashing it through a garage door and fleeing the premises, all before police arrived after 7 p.m.

Simonson was found on Knapp Hill Road in Chestertown around 10 p.m. that night. She had crashed the vehicle into a ditch, and was taken into custody without any further incident.

Charges against Simonson include Felony 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Burglary, and 3rd Degree Grand Larceny. She was arraigned at Warren County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters in Queensbury and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of bail. She is due to return to the Town of Chester court at a later time.