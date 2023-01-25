RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.

Rensselaer Police got a 911 call for an alleged domestic incident, where a male claimed he was stabbed after an altercation with his girlfriend. Police responded to a Broadway Apartment in Rensselaer and began investigating. Police say their investigation lead to the arrest of Yowell.

The victim was treated on the scene by the Rensselaer Fire Department and Mohawk Ambulance for minor injuries. He was then taken to Albany Memorial Hospital and treated. He was released later that evening.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree assault

Yowell was arraigned the following day in the City of Rensselaer Court. She was issued a full stay-away order of protection from the victim. She was sent to and held at the Rensselaer County Jail on $5,000 cash bail, $5,000 surety bond, or 10% of $1,000 partially secured surety bond, according to Rensselaer Police. She is set to appear in court at a later date.