MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been arrested for alleged methamphetamine sales in Saratoga County and skipping court. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Raven Stables, 19, of Saratoga Springs, was arrested on May 12.

On January 14, Stables was arrested after a lengthy investigation into meth sales throughout

Saratoga County. She is accused of selling and possessing quantities of meth.

On May 12, Stables was arrested after a traffic stop on Rowland Street in Milton for having several active warrants out for her arrest. She is accused of not appearing in court on the required dates in the Town of Malta, Moreau, and Milton Courts.

Charges