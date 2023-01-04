MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Otego woman who was allegedly in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. Jillian Crouse, 31, faces multiple charges.

On January 3, Crouse was arrested following a joint investigation with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit, the Corrections Division, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Police say she was found to be in possession of fentanyl at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility while incarcerated. Police did not mention what she was already incarcerated for.

Charges:

First-degree promoting prison contraband

Seventh-degree criminal possession of controlled substance

Crouse was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and issued an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the Town of Glen court at a later date.