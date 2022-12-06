SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds, 30, faces multiple charges.

On December 3, around 12:06 p.m., State Police were called to the Green Correctional Facility for a report of a visitor attempting to bring contraband into the facility. Police say their investigation unveiled that Olds was in possession of 12.9 grams of marijuana and suboxone.

Olds was arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due to reappear in the town of Coxsackie Court on January 9, 2023.

Charges: