WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Riley A. Macleod, 19, of Wilton, following a domestic dispute on June 8. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman reporting that she had attacked a family member with a knife at their home.

The family member sustained a stab wound to the arm and was treated at the Saratoga Hospital. Macleod was arraigned in the Milton Town Court for second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Macleod was released on her own recognizance pending further proceedings.