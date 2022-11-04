QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
On October 12, Troopers got a report of larceny. After an investigation, police determined Stone owned and operated a business called CJS Contracting LLC. On December 1, 2021, the complainant paid Stone a deposit of $5,000 for contracted work on their Thurman home. Police report Stone failed to start the work or return the money.
Charges
- Third degree grand larceny
Stone was processed at SP Queensbury. He was transported to Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.