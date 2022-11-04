QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.

On October 12, Troopers got a report of larceny. After an investigation, police determined Stone owned and operated a business called CJS Contracting LLC. On December 1, 2021, the complainant paid Stone a deposit of $5,000 for contracted work on their Thurman home. Police report Stone failed to start the work or return the money.

Charges

Third degree grand larceny

Stone was processed at SP Queensbury. He was transported to Warren County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.