WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man has been sentenced to four months in county jail with 10 years of probation to follow after being arrested on child pornography charges in November 2021. Michael Therrien pleaded guilty in January to charges and was sentenced on Friday, February 17.

Therrien was originally accused of possessing lewd pictures of children, which he pulled from the internet. His November 2021 arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force. He was charged with possession of a sexual performance by a child, a felony. He pleaded guilty to the charge on January 13.