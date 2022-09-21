WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Whitehall man has been charged with counts including sexual conduct against a child and endangerment of a child, following an investigation that concluded last week by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protection Services office.

Miles R. Stevens, 73, of Whitehall, is alleged to have had multiple instances of sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim over the course of more than a year. The Washington County investigation found instances of contact ranging from the summer of 2021 and September 2022. As the investigation continued, Stevens was also found to be in possession of a handgun for which he did not have a permit.

Charges:

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child, a Class D felony

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor

Fourth Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, a Class A misdemeanor

Stevens is being held in lieu of bail at Whitehall Town Court. He is set to appear in court at a later date. The case was investigated by Washington County Sheriff’s Investigator K. Paddock, in cooperation with Washington County Child Protective Services.