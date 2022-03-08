WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kevin Smurphat, 33, of Whitehall appeared in federal court Monday on child pornography charges. The announcement came from United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the charges, Smurphat distributed, received, transported, and consumed images and videos of child pornography online. These are just accusations at this time, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Smurphat appeared Monday before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Stewart and will be held by the police pending further court action. If convicted, Smurphat will face a minimum of 15 years and up to 40 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine, and a period of supervised release after being let out of prison that would last at least 5 years and up to life.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force. Smurphat is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin C. Segovia as part of Project Safe Childhood.