QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man was arrested following a domestic dispute investigation stemming from December 2022. James Blackmer, 43, faces a slew of charges.

On December 19, 2022, police responded to a Queensbury home for a reported domestic dispute. Police say Blackmer got into a physical altercation with the victim and took their cell phone to prevent them from calling 911. He allegedly fled with the victim’s cell phone before police arrived. Police say Blackmer was uncooperative in the investigation, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

On February 6, police located Blackmer at his Queensbury home with the help of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police say he attempted to hide in his house and resisted arrest. While being taken into custody, he was allegedly found to have a glass smoking device with drug residue in it. He was taken to Queensbury State Police for processing.

Charges:

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

Petit larceny

Second-degree obstructing governmental administration

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Resisting arrest

Blackmer was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. He is held at the Warren County Correctional Facility instead of a $2,000 cash, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond.