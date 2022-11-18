DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, New York State Police arrested a Whitehall man in connection with a burglary case. Paul J. Hanna, 28, was arrested following a burglary complaint stemming from a residence in the town of Dresden.

The house was a seasonal dwelling, with no occupants at the time of the burglary. Stolen items included a Honda ATV, which was subsequently located. When found, it was discovered that it had been sold to someone by Hanna, who was then found to also be in possession of further items reported stolen.

Hanna was charged with Second Degree Burglary, as well as Fourth Degree Grand Larceny. Following his arrest, he was processed at the State Police office in Granville, and brought to Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.