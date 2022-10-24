WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man was arrested on Friday. James Ross, 66, faces three counts of predatory sexual assault against a child.

On October 16, troopers received a complaint of past sexual assault allegations against a child under the age of thirteen. Police investigation found Ross allegedly sexually assaulted two other victims under thirteen, in addition to the original complaint.

Ross was arrested at his residence and brought to State Police Queensbury for processing. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. Police say additional charges are expected.