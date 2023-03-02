WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man was arraigned on indicted charges relating to sex abuse crimes against children and illegally possessing a firearm. Miles Stevens, 73, was arrested in September 2022.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Stevens allegedly had sexual contact with an 11-year-old victim multiple times over a year. They say their investigation found these instances from the summer of 2021 to September 2022. On top of alleged child sex crimes, deputies say Stevens had a handgun he did not have a permit for.

Stevens was arraigned on indicted charges of first-degree sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a firearm, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Friday, February 17.