WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man was arrested after deputies say he was found to have assaulted an incarcerated individual at the Washington County Jail, as well as promoting prison contraband. Damien Beayon, 37, faces multiple charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation found Beayon had assaulted another incarcerated individual while at the Washington County Jail. Deputies say the assault happened on Tuesday, April 11, and the assault caused physical injury to the victim.

Amid the investigation, it was found Beayon allegedly promoted contraband in prison.

Charges:

Second-degree assault

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree promoting prison contraband

Beyon was arraigned in Washington County Centralized Arraignment. He is set to appear in the Town of Fort Edward Court at a later date.