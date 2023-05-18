WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a Whitehall man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of possessing a stolen excavator and trailer. Jerrick Jones, 37, is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Deputies say an investigation found Jones was in possession of a 2015 Kubota excavator and a 2009 Cross Country flatbed trailer that were reported stolen out of Troy in October 2022. Deputies say the excavator and trailer reportedly have an estimated value of over $3,000.

Jones was arraigned in Central Arraignment and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in the Village of Whitehall Court at a later date, and deputies say additional arrests are likely regarding this case.