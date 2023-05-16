FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the White Creek man found guilty of trying to kill his landlord while being evicted in July was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Matthew Parant was found guilty of three counts of Attempted Murder, one count of Menacing, and one count of Reckless Endangerment.

The charges stem from an incident that escalated after Parant got into an argument with the property owner on July 7, 2022. When he discovered that the police had been called, Parant got a rifle from his home. Police said they were trying to talk to the property owner when Parant threatened to kill them. He then began to fire in their direction.

The incident was resolved without any reported injuries. Parant was also sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison for the Reckless Endangerment conviction, which will run concurrently.