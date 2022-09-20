NATIONAL (NEWS10) — A new Steve Ballmer report from USAFacts details a new state-by-state report on spending for prisoners and incarceration rates. The report also discusses influences in prison spending.

The report claims that state governments spent a combined $55B on corrections in 2020, with most of the spending going toward operating state-run prisons. The report also claims that one major cost included in prison spending is salaries and benefits for correctional officers. All of this data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

According to the report, Mississippi spends the least, per prisoner, compared to any state in the country at $18,408, compared to Wyoming, which spends the most per prisoner, at $135,978. The entire list of how much each state spends per prisoner is listed below, from least to most-

Mississippi – $18,408

Alabama – $23,799

Kansas – $24,338

Texas – $25,903

Georgia – $25,969

Louisiana – $26,810

Nevada – $28,372

Oklahoma – $28,519

Florida – $29,620

Arizona – $29,996

Indiana – $31,691

South Dakota – $33,361

Arkansas – $33,386

Missouri – $34,098

South Carolina – $34,364

Kentucky – $34,840

Idaho – $37,848

Virginia – $40,108

Ohio – $42,558

West Virginia – $46,943

Tennessee – $51,798

North Carolina – $52,882

Maryland – $53,919

Illinois – $54,042

Iowa – $54,936

New Hampshire – $55,030

Hawai’i – $56,796

Montana – $57,958

New Mexico – $58,941

Nebraska – $60,048

Colorado – $61,111

Michigan – $61,302

Wisconsin – $66,024

Connecticut – $67,099

Pennsylvania – $67,700

Delaware – $73,680

New Jersey – $74,135

Minnesota – $75,993

Washington – $77,613

Utah – $79,587

North Dakota – $81,969

Arkansas – $82,735

Oregon – $88,742

New York – $91,6264

Massachusetts – $114,384

Vermont – $119,244

Rhode Island – $121,471

Maine – $122,0754

California – $131,339

Wyoming – $135,978.

The full report with further details can be viewed at the USAFacts website.