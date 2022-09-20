NATIONAL (NEWS10) — A new Steve Ballmer report from USAFacts details a new state-by-state report on spending for prisoners and incarceration rates. The report also discusses influences in prison spending.
The report claims that state governments spent a combined $55B on corrections in 2020, with most of the spending going toward operating state-run prisons. The report also claims that one major cost included in prison spending is salaries and benefits for correctional officers. All of this data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
According to the report, Mississippi spends the least, per prisoner, compared to any state in the country at $18,408, compared to Wyoming, which spends the most per prisoner, at $135,978. The entire list of how much each state spends per prisoner is listed below, from least to most-
Mississippi – $18,408
Alabama – $23,799
Kansas – $24,338
Texas – $25,903
Georgia – $25,969
Louisiana – $26,810
Nevada – $28,372
Oklahoma – $28,519
Florida – $29,620
Arizona – $29,996
Indiana – $31,691
South Dakota – $33,361
Arkansas – $33,386
Missouri – $34,098
South Carolina – $34,364
Kentucky – $34,840
Idaho – $37,848
Virginia – $40,108
Ohio – $42,558
West Virginia – $46,943
Tennessee – $51,798
North Carolina – $52,882
Maryland – $53,919
Illinois – $54,042
Iowa – $54,936
New Hampshire – $55,030
Hawai’i – $56,796
Montana – $57,958
New Mexico – $58,941
Nebraska – $60,048
Colorado – $61,111
Michigan – $61,302
Wisconsin – $66,024
Connecticut – $67,099
Pennsylvania – $67,700
Delaware – $73,680
New Jersey – $74,135
Minnesota – $75,993
Washington – $77,613
Utah – $79,587
North Dakota – $81,969
Arkansas – $82,735
Oregon – $88,742
New York – $91,6264
Massachusetts – $114,384
Vermont – $119,244
Rhode Island – $121,471
Maine – $122,0754
California – $131,339
Wyoming – $135,978.
The full report with further details can be viewed at the USAFacts website.